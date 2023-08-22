Car Test Service must rethink move to cashless - Martin Kenny TD
Sinn Fein spokesperson on Communications and Transport, Martin Kenny TD, has called on management within the National Car Test Service to explain their decision to move to a cashless, pre-pay model of payment in the coming months.
The announcement was made yesterday by the NCT, and has been met with confusion and anger by members of the public.
Speaking today, Teachta Kenny said:
“This announcement was made with little follow-up information. The only information motorists currently have is that at some stage in the coming months, the centres will stop accepting cash payments.
“According to the announcement, NCT will only accept a pre-payment made online or by postal order. Motorists have been left without the basic information here, including a start date for the introduction of the new pre-pay model.
“I have made contact with NCT senior management and asked for a detailed explanation of this upcoming change, and indeed how they have reached this decision in the first place.
“Given the technical and digital difficulties we’ve seen with some of our long-standing banks over the last number of months, people are – quite rightly – concerned about moving towards online payments and cashless transactions.
“This announcement was a bolt from the blue which has shocked and angered the public. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, it’s understandable that many people wait until the day of their NCT to pay at the centre because they simply do not have the money until then.
“NCT need to re-think this decision.”