Independent inquiry required into tragic deaths of Cork Ironman athletes - Chris Andrews TD
Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Sport, Chris Andrews TD, has called for an independent inquiry into the tragic death of two athletes at the Cork Ironman.
Speaking today, Teachta Andrews said:
“A terrible tragedy unfolded at the weekend, which saw the deaths of two athletes taking part in the Cork Ironman.
“My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved family members.
“An event that should have brought much celebration of achievement, has led to devastation for the families and friends of these two men.
“Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials, who were present before the start of the race, due to the adverse weather conditions, have said they confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.
“We need to see an independent inquiry take place into the conditions on the day and the tragic deaths of these two athletes, and I call on Sport Ireland to take a central role in this.”