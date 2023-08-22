Loss of P&O Dublin-Liverpool route must be avoided - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport and Communications, Martin Kenny TD, has this evening responded to reports that P&O Ferries are to end their Dublin-Liverpool route in the coming months.

The current route operates twice daily, transporting both passengers and freight.

Teachta Kenny said:

“I am deeply concerned to hear that P&O Ferries are preparing to terminate their passenger and freight service between Dublin and Liverpool.

“This service has been running twice a day, seven days a week, and I understand may be ceased at the end of December.

“This is a hugely important service, and we need to see immediate action towards maintaining this route.

“I am calling on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to put every effort into saving this service. Not only is this a valuable service, but the loss of the route could see around 60 employees out of their jobs.

“As an island nation, we cannot underestimate the importance of these passenger and freight ferry services."