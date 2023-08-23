Fire Service at the Curragh Camp Must Remain - Réada Cronin TD

Sinn Féin junior spokesperson on Defence, Réada Cronin TD, has written to the Tánaiste asking him to examine, urgently, any mooted closure of the fire station at the Curragh Camp.

She said a designated fire service at the camp is essential given it is already so much relied on and that there are munitions on site.

“To deprive the Curragh Camp of its fire service because of a lack of Defence-Force personnel would be retrograde and reckless. Staff at the Curragh must have the physical and psychological security of an emergency service as they, themselves, work diligently and loyally in the service of the State. ”

“The current poor working conditions of staff in the fire service reflect the wider personnel crisis across the Defence Forces. Our Defence Forces have been neglected and have been deprived of government money, respect and attention. This must change and urgently.

“I have asked the Tánaiste to make sure the fire station at the Curragh Camp remains open and that he address the wider issues of pay, conditions and recruitment in our Defence Forces with equal urgency.”