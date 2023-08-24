Renegotiation of Windsor Framework implausible - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said the DUP must face reality and end its boycott of the assembly immediately.

The party's Brexit spokesperson said:

“The British Government has again made it very clear that further renegotiation of the Windsor Framework is not plausible and that the matter is settled.

“The Windsor Framework is now an integral part of the protocol and is widely supported across the north, in Westminster and the EU. There is a clear recognition that it exists to protect the regional economy from the worst impacts of Brexit.

“At a time of economic uncertainty and endemic crisis across public services, it is beyond belief that the DUP appears determined to undermine the significant potential granted by the Windsor Framework to the north's economy.

“The DUP's recklessness is endangering opportunities for businesses, workers and families across the north, and deepening political instability.

“The DUP has been told again there is no credible alternative to the Windsor Framework.

“It is time for the party to end its anti democratic boycott of the assembly and return to the power sharing institutions.

“That is what must happen to realise the potential of the Windsor Framework and create the political stability needed to begin addressing the scale of crisis across our public services.”