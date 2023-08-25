Court ruling a ‘positive step’ for Bloody Sunday families – Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said today is another positive step for the Bloody Sunday families in their efforts to get justice.

Speaking after joining the families at Derry courthouse, the Foyle MLA said:

“Today’s court ruling is another positive step for the Bloody Sunday families in their ongoing efforts to achieve justice.

“I want to again commend the steadfast, dignified and determined campaign that they have spearheaded for over five decades.

“We will continue to stand with the families as they continue in their pursuit of justice for their loved ones.

“The British Government are attempting to close the door on families ever getting truth and justice through the courts with its flawed legacy bill that is a cynical attempt to let British state forces off the hook.

“They should listen to the voices of victims and families and bin this flawed legislation without any more delay and get on with implementing the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House almost 10 years ago.”