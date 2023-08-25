New shameful record in homeless figures shows housing crisis continues to worsen under Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin junior spokesperson on Housing, Thomas Gould TD, has said that new rising homeless figures highlight how the longer Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are in office the worse the housing crisis is becoming.

The Department of Housing today published new figures that reveal 12,847 people are now homeless across the state.

Teachta Gould said:

“Today a shameful new record was set as it was revealed 12,847 people are now homeless across the state. This includes adults and children, who are experiencing the devastating reality of the housing crisis.

“We know the real number will be much higher, as these figures do not include the ‘hidden homeless’ such as those sofa surfing.

“It is abundantly clear that the longer Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are in office, the worse the housing crisis is becoming. This is their appalling legacy that has heartbreaking consequences for the real people at the centre of this crisis.

“The government have been warned time and time again of the consequences of their terrible housing policies and their refusal to treat the housing crisis with the seriousness it deserves. Every day that they remain in office, this government causes more damage to the lives of ordinary people.

“No child show ever grow up without a home, but that is the reality that far too many are facing. Too many people are living in emergency accommodation, desperately trying to find a home of their own. Entire generations are locked out of home ownership, trapped paying sky high rents while they struggle to save up a deposit.

“Sinn Féin in government would get to grips with the housing crisis to end the scandal of homelessness. We would treat the issue with the seriousness it deserves, to prioritise delivering genuinely affordable homes to rent and purchase. We would reinstate the eviction ban for no fault evictions, to protect renters while housing supply is increased.

“It’s time for change. Only a Sinn Féin-led government will end the housing crisis.”