Families face school transport chaos as government fails to plan - Sorca Clarke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education, Sorca Clarke TD, has called on the government to publish the long overdue School Transport Scheme review.

Speaking today, Teachta Clarke said:

“Yet again families are facing school transport chaos because the government have failed to plan. Hundreds of school children are due to be back in the classroom in a matter of days but their parents have been told their child no longer has a place on the school bus despite paying for it earlier this year.

“This shambles is placing huge pressure on families who are now left in the lurch with just days to find a solution.

“The School Transport Scheme review is long overdue and has been ongoing for more than two and a half years now. The review began in February 2021 and the scheme is operating on a temporary basis in the meantime.

“This review is integral in establishing a viable future for the school transport system and these delays have fuelled the chaos and uncertainty families are now experiencing.

“I have been urging the government to publish this review, including in the Dáil in July where I urged the Minister to resolve this before the Dáil summer recess.

“Families deserve better than this chaos and confusion which happens every year and is totally avoidable. Government must publish the transport review and ensure families get the certainty they need.”