Passengers urged to follow airline advice during day of flight disruption - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport and Communications, Martin Kenny TD, has called for passengers to follow their airline's advice in the wake of severe flight disruption across Ireland today.

Widespread cancellations and delays are being experienced on Britain-bound routes after the British National Air Traffic Service began experiencing a fault earlier today.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Kenny said:

“The technical issues affecting the British National Air Traffic Service (NATS) is causing nationwide disruption across Irish airports due to the large number of flights we have coming and going between our two islands daily.

“Media coverage has focused on Dublin airport, however flights have been delayed or cancelled across other Irish airports including Ireland West (Knock), Cork, Shannon, and Kerry.

“This system failure has understandably caused widespread panic for passengers and staff who are doing their best to offer solutions.

“I would echo the calls of airlines and DAA management who are reminding passengers to check the status of their flights before they arrive at any Irish airport today.

"While the Irish system is unaffected, there is a likelihood that other Irish flights may be delayed or cancelled due to knock-on effects from the cancellations and delays being experienced across England, Scotland and Wales.

“Before you begin your journey today, check your flight status on your app or online. We need to avoid large numbers of passengers arriving at terminals with nowhere to go.

“Airline staff are working hard to re-arrange flights to other destinations for passengers and I would appeal for calm from passengers in this regard.

“There are no current updates on when the NAT system will be back online, but I have been assured that engineers are working on this.

“For those currently in Irish airports, airlines have ground staff who can assist and advise of any further updates."