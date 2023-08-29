Assembly needed to tackle huge school uniform costs - Mason

Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason has said an Assembly is needed legislate to deal with the huge cost of school uniforms that is leaving families struggling.

The South Down MLA said:

“The stark findings of Save the Children NI’s poll is a clear signal that families need a functioning Assembly to help tackle the huge cost of school uniforms.

“It is not acceptable that families are being left in a position where they are choosing between eating and ensuring their child is properly prepared to attend school, while already struggling with other rising living costs.

“Sinn Féin is determined to make school uniforms and PE gear more affordable for all families by bringing forward legislation in a restored Assembly.

“The blocking of an Assembly by one party is preventing action from being taken to help ease this unfair burden on families.

“We need all parties back in the Assembly and working together to prioritise the needs of workers and families now.”