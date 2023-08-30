Assembly needed to support children and young people with mental health

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said an Executive is needed to help children and young people suffering with mental health problems.

The party’s mental health spokesperson said:

“It is extremely worrying to learn from a new report on mental health that over 45% of sixteen year olds meet the criteria for mental ill health.

“The latest figures also show that the wellbeing of eleven year olds has been declining in recent years and that 1 in 5 young people are worried about their family financial pressures.

“People need an Assembly now to roll out a new Mental Health plan, which would deliver treatments for mental health so urgently needed by our children and young people.

“We need the institutions back up and running and all parties working together to give our health service political leadership and better support those children and their families who are crying out for help.”