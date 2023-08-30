Sinn Féin committed to impartial, effective and efficient policing with the community – Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA and member of the Policing Board Gerry Kelly said today that Sinn Féin is fully committed to an effective and efficient service which polices with the community.

Gerry Kelly said:

“Sinn Féin supports and is fully committed to the new beginning to policing. It is the responsibility of all parties to continue to achieve an effective and efficient service, which polices impartially with the community.

“An important part of that is the ability of elected representatives and independent members on the Policing Board to hold the police to account.

“That’s why the Policing Board was set up, and that’s why Sinn Fein continues to play a critical role on the board and other local accountability mechanisms.

“It’s a matter of public record that we raised our valid concerns with the Chief Constable and senior police officers about the arrest of victims on the Ormeau Road where families were commemorating the murders of their loved ones by loyalists.

“I want to set the record straight.

“At no stage during any calls to, or meetings with, senior PSNI officers did I suggest or insinuate that Sinn Féin would withdraw support for the rule of law or policing, or remove our members from the Policing Board.

“Our focus is fully on continuing to play a role in helping to ensure that our policing service is fair, impartial, efficient, effective and accountable.”