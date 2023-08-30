Minister Donohoe misled public and industry on scope of Defective Concrete Products Levy – Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called on Minister Donohoe to correct the Dáil record regarding the scope of the Government’s flawed levy on concrete products which is due to come into effect from 1st September.

The Donegal TD said that the Minister’s claims that the levy would exclude pre-cast products were false, causing confusion and uncertainty in the construction sector and wider industry.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said:

“On Friday the Government will push ahead with their deeply flawed concrete products levy, even despite all the warnings that this levy will result in higher housing and building costs for workers and families.

“This is ultimately a tax on new homes which will push up building costs and house prices.

“In October Minister Paschal Donohoe made repeated claims that the levy excluded precast products – from blocks and paving to lintels and posts.

“These claims were false.

“It was clear as soon as the Finance Bill was published that this was not the case, and that poured concrete, a key element of precast products, would be subject to the levy.

“I raised this directly with Department officials at the Finance Committee on the 26th October.

“This has led to confusion within the construction sector and among wider industry, with the levy now to take effect in the coming days.

“Minister Donohoe should correct the Dáil record.

“More importantly, the Government should scrap this flawed levy, which will increase construction costs and house prices.”​​​​​​