RTB report exposes Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s utter failure to get to grips with the housing crisis - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin junior spokesperson on Housing, Thomas Gould TD, has said that today’s Residetial Tenancies Board rent index report exposes that things are going from bad to worse for renters under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta Gould said:

“The RTB rent index report published today shows that things are going from bad to worse for renters under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“This disaster is the legacy of this government and of twelve years of Fine Gael in power.

“Instead of cutting rents, under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rents are rocketing upwards.

“Fifteen counties have had an increase of over 10% in the last year alone. With the average rent in Dublin now at over €2,000, it is clear this government is failing a whole generation.

“We need a step change. The bottom line is we need a government that will cut rents and build homes.”