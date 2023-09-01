Suite of measures required to stem loss of life on our roads - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport and Communications, Martin Kenny TD, has reacted to the worrying increase in road collisions over the last number of weeks.

His comments come as Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has indicated he intends to bring a memo to Cabinet in the coming weeks to reduce speed limits in residential areas.

Teachta Kenny said:

“First and foremost, my thoughts and condolences are with those who have been injured and killed in the horrific collisions we’ve seen over the last number of weeks.

“I am aware that Minister Ryan is due to bring a memo to Cabinet to reduce speed limits in certain areas in a bid to curb the loss of life being experienced by so many communities. This is of course something that must be examined, however I believe there are a suite of measures required.

“Speed is something that must be examined by legislators, motorists, and instructors. Far too often, we all see a motorist who treats a speed limit as a speed target. There is no place for this on our roads, particularly in our more rural areas where road conditions can be less than ideal.

“Enforcement of speed limits and roads legislation absolutely has its place. The roads policing unit of An Garda Síochána is vital in this regard, however they need to be adequately supported with the correct resources.

"From the discussions I have had with Gardaí, it is also clear that there is a resurgence of drug and drink-driving.

“Furthermore, we have the added difficulty – particularly in rural Ireland and border counties – with dangerous road conditions. I am calling on Minister Ryan to also consider a package of road upgrades and remedial works on black-spots in these areas.

“We are all aware of particular black-spots where road conditions have been a factor in collisions. Carrying out upgrade works in these areas would significantly improve dangerous road conditions, and they must be considered in any review of the National Development Plan.”