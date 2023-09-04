Attack on Crossmaglen man despicable and cowardly – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has slammed the shooting of a man in the Crossmaglen area of South Armagh on Monday morning. And he said those responsible must be brought to justice.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“I unreservedly condemn the shooting of a man in Crossmaglen in the early hours of Monday.

“The victim is a local man and is well respected in the local community.

“My first thoughts at this time are with the man injured and his family who will be in shock at this terrible news today.

“He is now being treated in hospital for serious wounds after being shot in the neck and arm as he was on his way to work.

“This was a despicable and cowardly attack by criminal elements.

“There is no place for these thugs on our streets.

“A police investigation and operation is now underway in the area.

“We have been in contact with the PSNI and I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward immediately to police to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”