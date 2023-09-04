NÍ Chuilín comments on neurology review update

Speaking after hearing an update from the Neurology Review Team, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“Today MLAs heard from the Neurology Review Team and questioned the issues of governance and the Duty of Candour within HSC Trusts in future plans for Neurology services.

“The neurology scandal had the biggest patient recall ever. It is vital that new structures and approaches for neurology services be embedded from the outset.

“The Neurology All Party Group will meet the Belfast Trust and the Department for Health at the end of this month, and I will be asking them about their plans including governance and budget arrangements going forward.

“It is shameful due to one party’s blockade of the Executive that we do not have a Health Committee to scrutinise the Department on these really important Health and Social Care issues.”