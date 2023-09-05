Reform of the Mental Health Act must get priority publication - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has called on the Minister for Health to ensure that the reform of the Mental Health Act is included on the priority publication list for the Autumn/Winter legislative programme.

Teachta Ward said.

“The Government has constantly stated that the progression of the new Mental Health Bill remains a priority.

“Yet despite this assurance, we have seen little progress on this really important piece of legislation since we completed the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Bill in 2022.

“I am calling on the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly to prioritise the Mental Health Bill in the upcoming Autumn and Winter legislative session.

“It is my understanding that discussions on prioritisation for the Autumn legislative session are expected to take place within the next month, with the full priority list published at the beginning of the session.

“The Mental Health Bill must be included on the priority publication list.

“This Bill is an opportunity to put in place a robust, person-centric mental health legislation that will protect the rights of people with mental health difficulties in the decades ahead."