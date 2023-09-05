Properly funded Executive needed - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said we need a properly funded Executive up and running immediately to set our own budget.

Conor Murphy said:

“The British Secretary of State’s budget will have a devastating impact on our public services, the economy, and workers and families.

“We need a properly funded Executive up and running to set our own budget and begin to fix the health service, deliver on education and housing, create jobs and support businesses.

“We need a new fiscal framework that includes a fiscal floor and tax powers. This will help finance the Executive to deliver better public services.

"One party’s shameful blockade of the Executive is allowing the British Government to punish ordinary people struggling with the the cost-of-living crisis

“Sinn Féin is ready to work with everyone to build a better future for all.”