Molloy raises management of Lough Neagh with British Secretary of State

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy directly raised the need to take Lough Neagh into public ownership with the British Secretary of State.

Speaking from London, the Mid Ulster MP said:

“There has long been a case for taking Lough Neagh into public ownership, but the recent blue-green algae blooms have only furthered that case.

“Local community groups and environmental experts have voiced serious concerns about the impact that the algae are having on the Lough’s local wildlife. It is devastating fishing stocks and damaging the fishing fraternity that exists on Lough Neagh.

“I have raised these concerns directly with Chris Heaton Harris and extended an invite to him to visit Lough Neagh and meet with the local partnership and cooperative.

“Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lough in Ireland, and yet no department has overall responsibility for it.

“That is an untenable situation. The Lough needs to be brought into public ownership and managed by a community partnership.”