British Government Legacy Bill ‘cynical and cruel’ – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has branded the British Government’s decision to push through the Legacy Bill and ignore opposition from victims ‘cynical and cruel’.

Speaking after the Legacy Bill passed through Westminster, the North Belfast MP said:

“The British Government's flawed and irredeemable Legacy Bill has always only been about one thing – closing the door on families ever getting truth and justice.

“It is absolutely cynical and cruel that the British Government is forcing this bill through despite clear opposition from victims, all the political parties in this island, human rights experts, churches, the US, UN, EU and the Irish Government.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the families in their campaigns for truth and justice, many of them who have been campaigning with dignity and determination for five decades.

“The British government has reneged on an international agreement to implement the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 in a human rights' compliant manner.

“I am calling on the Irish government to confront this denial of human rights and breach of international human rights law through an interstate case and international action against the British government.”