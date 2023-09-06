Minister must resolve crisis affecting students at Enable Ireland Sandymount School

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South, Chris Andrews, has urged the Minister for Education to address and resolve the crisis affecting students at Enable Ireland Sandymount School.

Deputy Andrews said:

‘’The commencement of the school year has been long established.

‘’It is unacceptable that two days before the beginning of the school year, parents were informed that school transport is no longer available to their children.

‘’While the shortage of school buses is a national issue, it is clearly having a disproportionate impact on children in special education schools. Almost 1/3 of the students of Enable Ireland Sandymount School are without bus transport.

‘’Families have seen their well establish school routines pulled apart, which is causing significant distress to both the parents and children.

‘’Due to the number of eligible children for school transport, there is an obligation to provide transport along this route.

‘’Removing this route is creating a barrier to education, a barrier that we as a society cannot tolerate.

‘’The Minister must intervene to ensure that this crisis comes to a speedy resolution. Time is of the essence. These families cannot wait for the resumption of the Dáil for this issue to be addressed.”