All efforts should be made to maximise opportunities of access to Horizon funding - Archibald
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the opportunity to once again apply for EU Horizon funding will be a huge relief for scientists and researchers the north.
Caoimhe Archibald said:
“Today’s announcement will be a huge relief to scientists and researchers as they will have the chance to apply for money from the £81bn (€95bn) fund.
“For three years scientists and researchers in the north faced uncertainty, losing vital opportunities to access funding and the chance to play a role in collaboration work to drive forward innovation and research.
“All efforts should be made to maximise opportunities to access funding for research and to recruit talented scientists.”