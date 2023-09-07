Menu

All efforts should be made to maximise opportunities of access to Horizon funding - Archibald

7 September, 2023 - by Caoimhe Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the opportunity to once again apply for EU Horizon funding will be a huge relief for scientists and researchers the north.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Today’s announcement will be a huge relief to scientists and researchers as they will have the chance to apply for money from the £81bn (€95bn) fund.

“For three years scientists and researchers in the north faced uncertainty, losing vital opportunities to access funding and the chance to play a role in collaboration work to drive forward innovation and research.

“All efforts should be made to maximise opportunities to access funding for research and to recruit talented scientists.” 

