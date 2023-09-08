Liquidators must prioritise monies owed to Iceland workers - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Committee, Louise O'Reilly TD, said monies owed to Iceland workers must be prioritised as the company moves from examinership to liquidation.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

"It was reported last night that the examinership of food retailer Iceland had failed and a liquidator was being appointed to the company.

"This is the culmination of what has been a tumultuous period for Iceland, and especially for the workers.

"This news will come as a crushing blow for the workers, their families, and their communities, and Sinn Féin offer them our full support.

“Since the changeover of ownership at Iceland some months ago there have been sustained allegations of poor management, a lack of communication, and intimidation of workers.

"When the company entered examinership, Sinn Féin stated that the workers needed to be front and centre of that process and for monies owed to them to paid without delay.

“Unfortunately, that did not happen and now the company has entered liquidation.

"The treatment of these workers has been nothing short of a disgrace since the change of ownership and should be condemned from all quarters.

"It is essential that the Iceland workers are now supported by government, and that they receive all monies owed to them by Iceland, as well as their redundancy.

“The move from examinership to liquidation has only reinforced serious questions regarding the takeover of Iceland.

“Sinn Féin has consistently highlighted the abhorrent treatment of workers and the opaque nature of Iceland’s new ownership.

“These issues at Iceland compelled us to write to the Corporate Enforcement Authority seeking an investigation of any potential breaches of company law. An investigation is only more pressing now that the company has entered liquidation.

“Sinn Féin offer our full support to the workers."