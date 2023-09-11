Robust anti-crime policy needed to reverse decade of Fine Gael mismanagement of policing - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has warned that government needs to produce a robust, credible and fully resourced plan to tackle crime in Dublin.

His comments follow the publication of the government’s community safety proposals for Dublin’s north inner city.

Teachta Daly said:

“I welcome that government has now brought proposals forward. This is long overdue as communities have been raising concern about crime in Dublin for a considerable time now with concerns heightening in recent months.

“I have been calling for a robust plan with clear timelines for delivery. It must also be fully resourced, so that these are not just vague ideas from government that fail to materialise.

“People in Dublin need to see real change, not just another glossy announcement from government that falls by the wayside and fails to make a difference to their lives.

“We need to see a credible long term vision for keeping communities safe in Dublin. In our document ‘Keeping Communities Safe’, Sinn Féin have outlined in detail how we would deliver this.

“In the short term we need a better presence of Gardaí in Dublin. Publication of the new regulations for the Garda reserve should be expedited- not due until the end of this year- so that new Garda reserve can be recruited.



“The recommendations in the report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland should be implemented in order to free up more Gardaí for frontline duties.

“The Community Safety Warden scheme should have established effective grassroots communication with state and community services, including detached youth workers, An Garda Siochána, local drug and alcohol programmes and Dublin City Council.

“The inner city has been without a local drug/alcohol taskforce for over a year. This isn’t good enough.

“Fine Gael have badly let down communities throughout the decade that they have been responsible for the Justice Department. Throughout this time, they have failed to deliver the leadership and investment Gardaí need to do their jobs safely and properly. It is clear that a total step change is needed from government.

“Sinn Féin in government would prioritise keeping communities safe, so that they can feel protected from crime.”