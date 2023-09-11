St. John’s Ambulance’s report recommendations must be implemented in full - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South, Chris Andrews, has raised concerns over St. John’s Ambulance’s failure to implement recommendations of the report on historic child sex abuse allegations within the organisation.

Teachta Andrews Said:

“I am very concerned that since the publication of this damning report 6 months ago, St John Ambulance are yet to implement any of Justice Shannon's recommendations.

“During Justice Shannon’s report on historic child sex abuse allegations at St John's Ambulance, it was discovered that there was a failure to investigate concerns of sexual abuse within the organisation.

“St John’s Ambulance refused to address these concerns for over half a century.

“The report found there was ‘a significant degree of organisational awareness’ of serious threats to children for years, yet the St John’s Ambulance failed to take any action.

“The Government must act to ensure the full implement all of Justice Shannon's recommendations St John Ambulance.

“The Government must ensure that no public funds are being provided to St. John’s Ambulance while they refused to implement Justice Shannon’s recommendations.

“St. Johns Ambulance should not be allowed at any publicly funded event, until we see the report by Justice Shannon fully.”