MacManus welcomes PEACE PLUS and urges maximum participation

Sinn Féin Midlands-Northwest MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed the announcement of the €1.1bn PEACE PLUS programme. The new programme will support peace building in the border counties, north and south up to 2027.

MacManus said:

“I warmly welcome today’s announcement. The EU’s Peace programmes have made a real and substantive difference to life for people and communities affected by conflict and I am delighted that this new programme is now formally being launched. I have engaged with the EU Commission and the Chair of the European Parliament’s Regional Development Committee on this issue and I wish to thank the EU for its ongoing involvement in peace building in our country.

Brexit has had a disastrous impact on many border communities and the entire region and I hope PEACE PLUS can go some way in mitigating that damage. It is a huge pity that due to DUP intransigence the northern executive is not operational today as this new programme is announced.

I have personal experience of the Peace programmes and have seen the great work it can do. I urge all groups and communities in our region to investigate the funding opportunities and to maximise the potential of PEACE PLUS.” ENDS