Improved Connectivity vital For Galway and West of Ireland - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said that improved connectivity will be vital for addressing regional imbalance and creating jobs and opportunities across Galway and the West of Ireland. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after attending a number of engagements in the county alongside Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell and Sinn Féin’s Transport Spokesperson Martin Kenny TD.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was pleased to be in Galway this week for a number of engagements alongside my colleagues Martin Kenny TD and Mairéad Farrell TD.



“We had a very informative meeting with Conor O’Dowd from the Port of Galway who briefed us on their plans for redevelopment. These plans will transform the dock area of Galway City, delivering high quality residential, commercial and public spaces.



“The Port of Galway is now to be included in the EU’s revised TEN-T Network for the first time which will enhance it’s ability to attract much-needed investment, in particular to develop the port for offshore renewable energy projects off the West Coast. This was something that I and other Irish MEPs assisted with, so that the Port of Galway can reach its full potential in the years ahead.



“We also held a productive meeting with representatives from West on Track, to discuss the recent publication of the all-island rail review. We are pleased that the Athenry-Claremorris section of the railway has been recommended for reopening in the short-term. It is imperative that the Government implement this recommendation as soon as possible and that a clear timeline for the beginning of construction works is put forward.



“This rail line will provide a fantastic service to passengers across the West of Ireland, and in particular to towns like Tuam which have suffered due to a lack of rail services. It will bring huge potential for economic development and investment in our region, and must be a priority for Government.



“Improved connectivity will be vital for addressing regional imbalance and creating jobs and opportunities across this region. My Sinn Féin colleagues and I will continue to fight for Galway and the West of Ireland as a whole to receive it’s fair share of investment in the time ahead. ENDS

See attached photo from the Port of Galway of (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Mairéad Farrell TD, Conor O’Dowd (Port of Galway), Martin Kenny TD



