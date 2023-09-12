Improved Connectivity vital for Donegal - MacManus

Improved Connectivity vital for Donegal - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said that improved connectivity will be vital for addressing regional imbalance in the Northwest and creating jobs and wider opportunities across County Donegal. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after attending a number of engagements in the county on transport-related issues alongside local Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn and Sinn Féin Transport Spokesperson Martin Kenny TD.



MEP MacManus said:

“I was pleased to be in Donegal this week for a number of engagements on transport issues within the county alongside my colleagues Martin Kenny TD and Pádraig MacLochlainn TD.”



“We received an update on Derry Airport and some of the challenges it faces going forward. This airport is key for attracting investment and business to the entire north-west region and is a vital service for the people of Donegal, who make up 40% of the passengers using the airport. Developing an air-link between Derry and Dublin is a priority for us, especially given the poor road and rail links that exist between the north-west and Dublin, and we will be working together with Sinn Féin colleagues in Derry in the time ahead to progress the introduction of this service.”



“We also met with Donegal County Council’s National Roads Office on the TEN-T roads projects within the county; the N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Urban Region, N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham and N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane/A5 Link projects. These projects are 50% funded by the EU and are an example of how EU transport funding can be used to benefit local communities. They are hugely important for developing transport links within the county and improving road safety, and it was positive to hear about the progress being made on these key pieces of infrastructure.”



“I‘m firmly committed to the improvement of public transport so we were pleased to also meet with rail campaigners from several groups seeking the return of rail services to County Donegal. Donegal has been starved of rail for decades and extending the rail network to the county is vital if we are to achieve a true all-island rail network. It is welcome that the all-island rail review has recommended the development of a rail link between Letterkenny and Derry and preparatory work for this project should begin as soon as possible.”



“Donegal has long been neglected and improved connectivity will be vital for addressing regional imbalance and creating jobs and opportunities within the county. My Sinn Féin colleagues and I will continue to fight for Donegal to receive it’s fair share of investment in the time ahead.” ENDS

See attached photo of (L-R): Damian McDermott (National Roads Office Donegal), Pádraig MacLochlainn TD, Aine McHugh (National Roads Office Donegal), Chris MacManus MEP, Martin Kenny TD.



