Garda vetting reforms report should offer solutions to multi-purpose vetting or re-vetting - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Reform, Equality and Integration, Pa Daly TD, has today welcomed a forthcoming report on reforms to Garda vetting legislation, and reiterated his call for the government to examine Sinn Féin proposals in the area.

Teachta Daly said:

“According to a Parliamentary Question response which I recently received, the Garda Vetting Review Group is due to report soon, including on any changes that may be possible in relation to multi-purpose vetting or re-vetting.

“The Minister has advised that she expects to receive the Group’s report on arrangements for Garda Vetting, including any recommended legislative amendments, in the coming weeks.

“Last year, Teachta Paul Donnelly, Teachta Réada Cronin and I introduced a Private Members Bill to simplify the Garda vetting process for volunteers and workers.

“The National Vetting Bureau (Children and Vulnerable Persons) Act 2012, and the Garda vetting system as a whole, is a crucial measure which protects children and vulnerable adults. Garda vetting is used in many professional and voluntary contexts, in both paid and voluntary roles.

“The vast majority of individuals have nothing to fear from the process, and it is a vital component in the recruitment process for jobs and voluntary roles involving vulnerable people.

“The bill provides for a ‘Register of Generalised Consents’, a simple solution to the challenges faced by those who must be vetted multiple times. It allows an individual to apply for inclusion on this Register, and I would be confident it can be implemented.

“I look forward to the report of the Review Group becoming available, and will await its conclusions with interest.”