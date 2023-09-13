Urgent action needed to tackle toxic algae and make Lough Neagh safe and sustainable – O’Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has said an urgent action plan needs to be developed immediately to tackle the serious issue of toxic algae in Lough Neagh which is causing serious public concern.

And the Mid Ulster MLA said that Lough Neagh should be brought into public ownership and a long-term plan developed to keep the lough safe.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Sinn Féin has long advocated for Lough Neagh to be brought into public ownership.

“Lough Neagh provides 40% of the north’s drinking water and contributes greatly to the fishing industry and the environment.

“An urgent action plan needs to be developed immediately to tackle the serious issue of toxic algae in Lough Neagh and the surrounding area and its impact on water quality and the local environment, which is causing serious public concern.

“Sinn Féin will continue to meet with the relevant agencies this week to ensure demand urgent action to tackle the current crisis in Lough Neagh in a coordinated and effective manner.

“Lough Neagh is a huge asset for all the communities who live close to its shores and it has so much untapped potential.

“It should be brought under public ownership so that a clear management structure can be developed and long-term plans developed to keep the lough safe and sustainable for future generations.”