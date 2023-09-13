Workers’ wages being eclipsed by inflation - Kearney

Sinn Féin spokesperson on workers’ rights Declan Kearney has expressed concern at the latest NISRA figures which indicate that inflation is dramatically outstripping workers’ wages.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"It is extremely concerning to note from this report that as energy bills, fuels prices and mortgage rates increase workers’ wages are now being eclipsed, forcing them and their families into deeper financial distress.

“The latest statistics show that as inflation has risen, the levels of take-home pay have effectively stalled, making it even more difficult for people to pay their bills and keep a roof over their head.

“Working people urgently need the power sharing Executive to be restored so that we can address issues relating to low pay and precarious work, through legislation and good public policy.

“The DUP needs to end its futile boycott of the Executive so that we can collectively stand up for workers and families and impress on this British Government the urgent need to control inflation, and to support all those in our society who are struggling to survive.”