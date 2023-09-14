TUPE must be applied for Coast Guard workers - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the Minister for Enterprise, and the Minister for Transport, to ensure that the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) (TUPE) Regulations be applied for Coast Guard workers.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The contract provider for the provision of Coast Guard aviation services has changed from CHC Helicopter Ireland (CHCI) to Bristow Ireland Limited.

“The transition of services and functions between contractors is expected to be a gradual process, but it has nevertheless left CHCI workers in a precarious position.

“In such an instance the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) (TUPE) Regulations should apply and all CHCI workers should migrate to Bristow Ireland Limited on the same terms and conditions they are now.

“To date, the workers have not been transferred over, nor have they been given confirmation that they will transfer over on the same terms and conditions.

“This unacceptable situation has been made worse by the fact that some of these workers' jobs are now being advertised online.

“This is an unacceptable situation and a cause of concern for the workers, their families, and their communities.

“Having raised this matter with the Minister for Transport, I have zero confidence that he understands the seriousness of the situation and it appears he is happy for the workers, and their rights, to be trampled on.

“Bristow Ireland has given a commitment to the Department of Transport that it supports the principles of TUPE, but it has not committed to transferring the staff directly over on their current terms and conditions.

“This is a state contract and where the state spends money workers’ rights should be protected and upheld.

“It is of the utmost importance for the Minister for Enterprise and the Minister for Transport to ensure that the TUPE Regulations are applied for Coast Guard workers.”