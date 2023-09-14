Murphy welcomes trade union rejection of Tory cuts

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has welcomed the Irish Congress of Trade Unions comments on public finances and their rejection of Tory austerity.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome the positive contribution that the Irish Congress of Trade Union has brought to the debate around the public finances.

"Their analysis recognises that the Executive has suffered from over a decade of austerity and that it receives less than it needs to provide comparable public services to England.

"The punitive charges being considered by the British Secretary of State are not the solution and would only add to the hardship of workers and families.

"ICTU is correct in highlighting the need for an increased budget from the British Government and for reform to the Barnett formula.

"It is vital that power-sharing is restored so that the parties can together negotiate for a new Financial Framework which enables the Executive to deliver decent public services for workers and families.”