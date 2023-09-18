Sinn Féin leadership to attend National Ploughing Championships 2023 - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Claire Kerrane TD, has said that the Sinn Féin leadership look forward to engaging with participants, visitors and exhibitors at the National Ploughing Championships this week.

From tomorrow until Thursday, Teachta Kerrane will be joined by Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, Fire Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill, as well as party representatives from across the island over the three-day event.

Sinn Féin will also host a series of engagements and panel discussions at the party’s stand which will be located at Block 2, Row 23, Stand 356.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“Myself and my Sinn Féin colleagues are looking forward to the return of the National Ploughing Championships in County Laois this week. The ploughing is always a great opportunity to engage with farmers and rural communities on the issues that matter to them.

“Sinn Féin’s leadership will be in attendance, and we will be joined by Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill. We will also have a range of our representatives present throughout the three days, including our MEP, Chris MacManus and TD for Laois-Offaly, Brian Stanley.

“I am looking forward to having the opportunity to visit businesses, rural organisations and farm bodies during the event. As well as this, Sinn Féin will be hosting a number of discussions on key issues facing our family farms and rural communities at our own stand.

“We know the farming community has faced significant challenges in recent years; from rising costs and market volatility, to questions around farming practices and generational renewal. Sinn Féin representatives are looking forward to facilitating important discussions on supporting farming communities and rural Ireland, and securing the future of our family farms for generations to come.

“Sinn Féin representatives be will at our stand throughout the three days to talk to visitors, and we especially welcome people to attend our panel discussions”.