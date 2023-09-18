Clarity and accountability needed in Temple St scoliosis scandal - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has called on the Minister for Health, the HSE, and Children's Health Ireland to ensure clarity and accountability in relation to the use of unauthorised devices and subsequent harm caused to children by a Consultant in Temple St Hospital.

Teachta Cullinane said that, while an external review and the referral of the issue to the Medical Council is welcome, immediate clarity is needed.

He said that there were serious questions to answer in relation to clinical governance and accountability, and said that he has asked the Oireachtas Health Committee to examine the issue.

Teachta Cullinane said that his thoughts were with the affected children and their families, and called on the HSE to ensure that they are fully supported throughout the process and dealing with any lasting complications or harm.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"The revelations of the shocking activity at Temple Street Hospital demand full transparency from Children's Health Ireland and the HSE.

"My thoughts are with the affected children and their families. The HSE must ensure that they are fully supported throughout these processes and in dealing with any lasting complications or harm.

"I trust that CHI will be fully upfront in the investigations, and know that this is difficult news for the healthcare workers in Temple Street as well.

"It is welcome that the HSE and CHI have commissioned reviews, but it is troubling that such incidents have occurred in the first place.

"The Minister for Health must ensure full clarity, in the first place, and then accountability in relation to this scandal. The reviews must be quick and published in full.

"There are serious questions to answer in relation to transparency, discipline, oversight and clinical governance.

"This incident is scarcely believable. It warrants full disclosure. I have requested that the Oireachtas Health Committee examine this issue to ensure full clarity and accountability."