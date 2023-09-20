Extortionate electricity profits a slap in the face to workers and families – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said ESB's announcement of €676 million of profits in the first six months of the year is a slap in the face to customers who have been struggling to pay their bills.

The East Derry MLA said:

"These extortionate profits, which represent a 30% increase on the same period last year, are a slap in the face for workers and families who are struggling to pay their electricity bill.

“These figures will be cold comfort too to customers of Electric Ireland, which is owned by ESB, who were recently left without power for days.

“To date these customers have received no offer of compensation.

"Electric Ireland needs to compensate customers whose lives were disrupted after being left without electricity."