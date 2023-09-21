British government must end delays in delivering fair pay deal - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called on the British government to deliver a fair pay deal for health and social care workers in the north.

Speaking as health and social care workers have been forced again to take strike action this week, the party’s Health spokesperson said:

“Our health and social care system in the north is at breaking point as a result of 13 years of Tory cuts which has underfunded and undermined our public services.

“Staff are stretched to the limit and burnt out from working long hours, while also dealing with chronic under-staffing which has heaped extra pressure on already stretched workers.

“This is unsafe and is putting both patients and staff at risk.

“It is unfair, unjust and totally unacceptable that the pay offer made to NHS staff in England has not been extended to health and social care workers in the north.

“In the absence of an Executive, the British government must get on with delivering a fair deal for health and social care workers without delay, in line with the pay offer made to NHS staff in England.

"The difficult situation we are experiencing is being exacerbated by the fact there is no functioning Executive as one party continues its reckless blockade in which workers and families continue to pay the price.

“The public’s patience is wearing thin, the DUP should get back to work with the rest of us around the Executive table to begin to fix the health service.

"Our health workers cannot wait any longer, they are working under ever increasing pressure and they need a locally accountable assembly and Executive.”