Further Education lecturers should be offered fair pay, not redundancy – Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has called for Further Education lecturers to be offered fair pay and conditions rather than redundancy.

The party’s spokesperson for Higher and Further Education was speaking after it was revealed that colleges have offered voluntary redundancy to staff in response to the British government's cuts to Education funding.

The Foyle MLA said:

"It is deeply disappointing that Further Education lecturers and college staff are being offered redundancy while on the picket line for fair pay.

“These workers are integral to providing students with skills and helping them to reach their full potential. They should be given fair pay and conditions.

“The British government should provide a budget that properly funds the Further Education sector and gives the department the means to offer staff a decent pay uplift.

“I would encourage college management to meaningfully engage with the trade unions and keep staff fully informed of their situation in relation to pay and job security.”