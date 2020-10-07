Maskey calls for urgent action to support the Belfast Black Taxi Association

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called for urgent action to support the Belfast Black Taxi Association following a meeting with Association representatives and Joint Head of Government Michelle O’Neill.

Paul Maskey MP said:

“The Belfast Black Taxi Association should be provided with immediate financial support by the Infrastructure Minister to ensure this vital public transport service is maintained and jobs protected.

“I met with representatives from the Belfast Black Taxi Association today along with the Joint Head of Government, Michelle O’Neill.

"I have given my full support to the Black Taxi Association and a commitment to continue to actively work on their behalf.

“I welcome that Michelle O’Neill also gave a commitment to raise the Belfast Black Taxi Association with the Infrastructure Minister.

“It is my view that Belfast Black Taxis should benefit from the same system as Translink – with the provision of subsidised travel for senior citizens and young people.

“Putting in place concessionary fares for Black Taxis would be a small cost for the Infrastructure Minister.

“However, these subsidised fares would make the Belfast Black Taxi's much more financially sustainable and competitive.

“This move could protect over 200 jobs associated with the Belfast Black Taxi Association and maintain this vital public transport service.