Government must act on Sinn Féin’s gender pay gap proposals – Pa Daly TD and Rose Conway-Walsh TD

Sinn Féin TDs Pa Daly and Rose Conway-Walsh have urged the government to ensure the party's gender pay gap proposals can be progressed as soon as possible.

Speaking today, Teachta Daly said:

“From this week, companies are required to report any gender pay gaps which may exist within their organisations. This is an important step for accountability and transparency, and I welcome that this important change is taking effect.

“However, much more must be done in order to ensure the gender pay gap is closed.

“In May of this year, I, along with my colleague Teachta Conway-Walsh, introduced legislation which would enhance this progress. The legislation would require job listings to indicate a guide salary in order to ensure female job candidates don’t inadvertently sell themselves short in salary negotiations.

“Pay transparency is an important guarantor of equality and a means to close pay gaps, as workers who understand the remuneration on offer for a role are in a stronger place to negotiate or demand fair pay. Lack of transparency around pay enables discrimination, as women are prevented from making a case to be paid the same as other colleagues. It also affects minorities who may be paid less than their colleagues and be victims of discrimination.

“I am urging the government to act quickly on this legislation to ensure that this can be progressed as soon as possible. The legislation is ready to go and the government should ensure it can begin making a positive impact for workers without day.”

Teachta Conway-Walsh said:

“The gender pay gap is far too pervasive across many different sectors in Ireland. While I welcome the reporting requirements that take effect from this week, this should just be a first step.

“Sinn Féin have put together legislation with positive, constructive solutions to tackle this issue head on. This is about fairness, equality and ensuring that everyone gets a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.

“My colleague Teachta Daly and I are willing to work constructively with the government to ensure that this legislation is progressed as soon as possible.”